NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10/19)

4A-3 play tipped off Tuesday night, while league play continued in 3A, 2A, and 1A. Blytheville beat Westside 77-55 in the conference opener. Marked Tree edged Earle in a 2A-6 showdown, while Rector moved to 6-0 with a road victory at BIC.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/10)
Blytheville 77, Westside 55 (Boys)
Marked Tree 77, Earle 75 (Boys)
Rector 47, BIC 42 (Boys)
Tuckerman 56, Newport 54 (Boys - Cameron Jones buzzer beater lifts Bulldogs)
Jonesboro 70, Neelyville (MO) 48 (Girls)
Valley View 66, Batesville 54 (Boys)
Bay 58, EPC 37 (Boys)
Marmaduke 64, Riverside 51 (Boys)
Viola 37, Norfork 34 (Girls)
Armorel 56, KIPP Blytheville 38 (Boys)
Armorel 52, KIPP Blytheville 16 (Girls)
