Purple Heart signs going up across Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Several veterans showed up in Greene County on Tuesday to start the process of turning the county into a Purple Heart County.
One of the first signs worked on was on a heavily traveled portion of Highway 49 at the Craighead/Greene County line.
Mickey Hoggard, a Purple Heart veteran, attended the event and said it brings honor and respect to the county and all the veterans who live there.
“I’m just glad to see them finally go up, I really am,” Hoggard said. “While we were standing out there, there was a couple of trucks and a couple of people that went by and honked their horns at us. Let us know that they appreciated it too and that means a lot to us.”
Fourteen more signs will also receive Purple Heart signs, with those signs going up on other sections of Highway 49, Highway 141 and Highway 412.
Several towns, including Delaplaine and Sedgwick, will also receive signs.
