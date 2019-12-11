Sheriff: Scammers posing as electric company calling customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants to pull the plug on some scammers posing as the local electric company.
Sheriff Terry Miller said in a news release Wednesday that several residents have received calls from someone pretending to be with Clay County Electric Cooperative or Entergy.
The caller tells the customer their power will be shut off if they don’t pay a certain amount.
Miller said it is a scam.
If you or someone you know receives one of these calls, he said to call your local electric co-op office or 1-800-52-2450. The toll-free number for Entergy is 1-800-368-3749.
