3A State Championship Preview: Harding Academy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - We have an all NEA matchup for the 3A state championship. Harding Academy looks to cement a perfect season.
The Wildcats moved to 14 and oh last week with a win at Prescott in the state semis. They’re back at War Memorial Stadium for the second time in the last five years.
Neil Evans pack of 'Cats have scored at least 40 points in every game this season.
3A State Championship (War Memorial Stadium)
Harding Academy (14-0) vs. Osceola (12-1)
Saturday at 6:30pm
TV: AETN
