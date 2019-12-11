Students compete to fill hunger needs

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A school’s backpack program is gearing up for the holidays to make sure the need is met for their students over Christmas Break.
Piggott Schools are collecting non-perishable items this season with fun in mind.
A school-wide competition between grade levels is tracking how many items each grade is bringing in.
School counselor Amber Harrell says the school has been doing this backpack program for years.
On a weekly basis, the school sends home food. Over the extended holidays, this program is larger to fill the need.
“Some students just don’t have [food],” she says. “Their food supply is limited. We just want to supplement that so they’re able to eat.”
5th grader Jonah Mahan is off to a great start. He’s collected over 40 canned goods.
He says it’s important to think of everyone during the holidays.
“Some people don’t have that much money and they can’t afford food, water, things that you need to stay alive,” he says.
Harrell says the school will help around 40 families through the extended backpack program this Christmas break.
To make a donation, deliveries can be taken to the Piggott Elementary School or Piggott High School.
