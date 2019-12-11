Three officers injured after being struck by vehicle

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Batesville police officers suffered injuries Tuesday night when they were hit by a vehicle.
Chief Alan Cockrill said in a Wednesday morning news release the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. during a traffic stop on Harrison Street in front of Sears.
While taking the driver into custody, another vehicle hit the officers.
All three police officers were taken to White River Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
The case, according to the media release, remains under investigation.
The driver alleged to have struck the officers has not been identified.
