Tipoff time moved for Saturday’s Arkansas State/Memphis women’s basketball matchup

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s basketball game at Memphis scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, has been moved up to a Noon CT start. The contest’s original tip time was slated for 2 p.m.
The time change will mean A-State’s schedule features five games slated for Noon start times or earlier, with the Red Wolves taking on DePaul at 11 a.m. earlier in the season.
The Red Wolves (3-5) look to improve upon their two-game winning streak against the Tigers (5-4), with action at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse streamed live at GoTigersGo.com while the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket.
