Clouds Increase The Next Few Days

Highs were near 50 degrees again today, expect the same into the weekend. Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible in areas where skies clear. Some of it could be dense around the rivers of Region 8. A few sprinkles are possible with the overcast skies moving through on Friday. A weak disturbance passing through overnight could spark a few showers early Saturday morning. The big rain chances come on Sunday evening into Monday as our next storm system rolls over us. Since the low-pressure system is forecast to move right over us, that would keep winter weather to the north and severe weather to the south. Data continues to show snow or sleet mixing in with the rain along the Missouri/Arkansas state line with accumulation north of Region 8 in Missouri. After this system, we turn even colder with temperatures below average.