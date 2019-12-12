CRC Pioneers add Dustin Semore to gameday coverage

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
The Pioneer Athletic Department is blessed to announce that Freed-Hardeman graduate, Dustin Semore, is now a member of our game day coverage crew. Dustin started his stint as the "Voice of the Pioneers" on Friday, October 18th when Cottey College and Dallas Christian came to The Ridge for a volleyball tri-match. Semore has been an integral part of our game day operations since that beginning.
As a small Christian College, Crowley's Ridge aims to provide top-notch coverage for the student-athletes as best it can. Whether that is live stats and live streaming, or game day graphics and post game recaps, the CRC Sports Information Department wants the Pioneer student-athletes to know they are important and valued at Crowley's Ridge College. Dustin Semore now helps take that effort to the next level.
Sports Information Director, Erica Richardson said, "Dustin is a huge help to me. He is professional and thorough with his broadcasting. I never have to worry about whether things will be done correctly. He takes the extra time to prepare for the game as we look at each opponent and matchup."
Richardson added, "I actually had a grandparent of an opposing women's basketball player call my office a few weeks ago. I was nervous at first, because I thought it was going to be a complaint about something. The sweet man proceeded to tell me how appreciative he was of our broadcaster because he was unbiased and did a great job of talking about each team as the game went on. He said that you cannot find that quality at most places and just wanted to say thank you."
Crowley's Ridge wanted to publicly announce the addition of Dustin Semore by sharing a question and answer session between Richardson and Semore.
Q&A
Q: How did you first get started in athletics and sports information?
A: I was a Bible major at Freed-Hardeman University and my room-mate was the baseball broadcaster and asked if I wanted to help. I was terrified, but had a lot of fun doing it. I asked the station manager if there was anything else I could be doing, and I became the production manager - which is the guy who records and makes commercials and stuff. Because I lived in Henderson, I was the only broadcaster available to those mid-season games when the students are on holiday. It was up from there. I have broadcast soccer, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and high school football.
Q: What is your connection to CRC?
A: My first connection to CRC came from the youth minister at South Thornton when I became the pulpit minister. He and his wife were seniors at CRC. But my strongest connection to CRC is my wife, Olivia Semore. She's (in my opinion) the best volleyball player on the CRC Lady Pioneer squad.
Q: What do you do for CRC and the Pioneer Athletic Department?
A: As the "Voice of the Pioneers," I am the play-by-play announcer for the online web broadcast. I also get together with the athletes to get some soundbites and interviews to make the broadcast sound as good as it can. During the games, I provide score updates on our various social media feeds. I also write up some of the game recaps when needed.
Q: Why do you enjoy the sports world?
A: I love the sports world because every day is something new and fun. When the game starts, you can analyze all the stats you want - but anything can happen. I particularly love college athletics because the more I communicate with the athletes, the more I remember they are students just like I was… and they can really be looked over by anybody that is not a fellow athlete. I want them to feel that they were just as important a member of the family as the legacy Bible major. But at the same time… they are college athletes! More talented than I will ever be! So, while I can't provide all the bells and whistles of a big time NCAA school… they still deserve those "fun" things.
Dustin also mentioned that he credits his growth as a Gospel preacher to his work with broadcasting. He used to be scared of preaching in front of others, but as he listened to himself for multiple hours during a broadcast, he became more comfortable. Semore said, "I learned how to paint pictures with my words, and built up my endurance. I certainly would not be where I am today as a preacher without my background in broadcasting."
If you have not had a chance to listen to the newly improved Pioneer live stream and the "Voice of the Pioneers", your next opportunity will be this Saturday, December 14th as Crowley's Ridge College hosts John Brown University in back-to-back basketball games with the women starting at 1:00 PM and the men to follow. Pre-game coverage will begin about 15 minutes prior to tip-off. Simply follow the link below to catch all the action.
