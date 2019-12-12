CRC Pioneers add Dustin Semore to gameday coverage

A: I love the sports world because every day is something new and fun. When the game starts, you can analyze all the stats you want - but anything can happen. I particularly love college athletics because the more I communicate with the athletes, the more I remember they are students just like I was… and they can really be looked over by anybody that is not a fellow athlete. I want them to feel that they were just as important a member of the family as the legacy Bible major. But at the same time… they are college athletes! More talented than I will ever be! So, while I can't provide all the bells and whistles of a big time NCAA school… they still deserve those "fun" things.