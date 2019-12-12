Dec. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear across the Mid-South this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s.
Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A surface low is expected to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico this morning and move north today and tonight.
Rain showers will also start to move north.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A young Region 8 boy battling cancer is getting a lot of backup from Arkansas State Police.
Three police officers are recuperating this morning after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Following our report Tuesday on a Region 8 charity’s need for Christmas gifts, we can safely say there are angels among us.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.