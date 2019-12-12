Gr8 Job: Blytheville PD K9 Karma receives “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant

Blytheville Police Department Sgt. Michael Zwerlein and K9 Karma recently stand for a photo. Karma received the "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant that will help with medical insurance for the animal. (Source: Blytheville Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 11, 2019 at 9:15 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 9:15 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville Police Department K9 will now have insurance to cover possible injury thanks to a grant from a Massachusetts-based non-profit group.

According to a post on the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, K9 Karma was given the “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant from Vested Interest in K9, Inc.

The medical insurance program helps departments with a variety of needs, the post noted.

“The ‘Healthcare for K9 Heroes’ grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9′s and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9′s,” officials said in the post. “The annual medical reimbursement policy - administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries - including those sustained in the line of duty - diagnostic testing and therapies.”

Also, agencies can use any licensed veterinarian, emergency hospital or specialty center in the United States or Puerto Rico under the grant.

The Blytheville Police Department is the only department in Arkansas to receive the grant this year.

