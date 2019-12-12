Greene County 1st grader becomes honorary ASP Colonel

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A first grade student at Greene County Tech who is battling cancer recently became an honorary Colonel with the Arkansas State Police.
According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, Max Gray received the honor Dec. 7 and was presented the honorary commission from Cpl. Todd Harris.
Gray has battled brain and spinal cord cancer since April 2017, officials said in the post.
The young man, who is a big fan of the state police, has been in remission since having surgery later that year. However, officials said in the post that a recent visit to the doctor was not good.
Doctors said his cancer returned and they are struggling to find a way to keep further growth happening.
Gray wants to be a police officer when he grows up and the school has also helped him.
“His school recently purchased him a battery-operated police car, complete with lights and siren so that he could stay on patrol at Greene County Tech primary,” the post noted. “We are supporting you Max.”
