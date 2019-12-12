Kus had 16 pts but Arkansas State falls to Missouri State

“We’re looking forward to opening league play,” said Balado. “These guys are ready to go and we have to get ready to prepare for a very good team coming into our building. All bets are off when the conference schedule starts; 7-3 means nothing, we are 0-0. It’s great we are 7-3 and I’m happy with the way we’ve started, but now is where it gets tough. We’ve to go get back to work and get ready for a good opponent.”