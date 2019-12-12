Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BODY IN BARREL
Kansas City, Kansas, police say burned body found in barrel
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police say a badly burned body was found inside a barrel near a cemetery. Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the body of a man was found Wednesday after a passerby told police a human limb was sticking out of the barrel. Westbrook said it appeared someone tried to burn the body but it was recognizable. The person has not been identified. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police think the body was at the site for less than a day.
KANSAS CITY AIRPORT-INCLUSIVE BATHROOMS
New Kansas City airport will include 2 all-gender bathrooms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's new airport will include two all-gender bathrooms, as well as other bathrooms designed to be inclusive and convenient. The city's aviation department said Wednesday the airport also will include changing rooms, rooms for nursing mothers and larger stalls with room for passengers' luggage. Justin Meyer, a city aviation official, says the all-gender restrooms will not only help transgender people but families with children of both genders, or someone with an elderly parent of the opposite gender. Kansas City currently is demolishing its three-terminal airport. The new airport is expected to open in 2023.
AMERICAN ROYAL-NEW COMPLEX
Construction on American Royal complex to start next year
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The American Royal plans to begin construction on its new complex in Kansas City, Kansas, next year. Royal officials announced Tuesday the organization has acquired 115 acres in Wyandotte County near the Kansas Speedway. The organization's headquarters has been in Kansas City, Missouri, since 1899. The estimated price of the new complex will be between $220 million and $250 million. About $80 million of that will come from Kansas sales tax revenue bonds, with the rest through private fundraising. An organization official says construction is expected to begin next summer, with significant work completed by December 2021.
FARMERS-STRESS WEBSITE
Kansas ag department offers website for stressed farmers
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers and ranchers who are stressed over finances or emotional issues have a new place to turn for help. The Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with several other partners, is now providing a website that offers farmers, ranchers and their families resources and support. The department announced the website, kansasagstress.org, on Tuesday. The site offers several topics, including the Kansas Suicide Prevention Line and the Crisis Text Line. The site comes during a time when the suicide rate for farmers and ranches is climbing across the nation.
VAPING-KANSAS SCHOOLS
Kansas state board asks districts to pass strict vaping bans
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Board of Education has voted to encourage school districts to pass strict vaping bans. The Kansas City Star reports that the policy approved unanimously Tuesday calls for districts to enact policies prohibiting students and staff from using, possessing or promoting any tobacco products, including vape pens, while on school property, in school vehicles or at school activities. The board also wants districts to bar parents, volunteers, contractors and vendors from using any tobacco products and e-cigarettes “in any district facility, in school vehicles, at school-sponsored activities, programs or events, and on school owned property at all times.”
ALABAMA ST-KANSAS ST
Hot-shooting Kansas State cruises past Alabama State 86-41
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 20 points, Antonio and Dajuan Gordon had 13 apiece and Cartier Diarra dished out a career-high 10 assists as Kansas State defeated Alabama State 86-41. It was the most assists in a game by a Wildcat since Marcus Foster in 2014.
LGBT VOTE-RESIGNATION RESCINDED
Board member resigns then changes his mind after LGBT vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita school board member who quit after a vote to expand protections for LGBTQ students and staff has rescinded his resignation. Vice President Mike Rodee brought up concerns about potential litigation in voting against a statement that said the district would not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation. After it was passed 5-2 Monday night, Rodee announced his resignation from the board. He then submitted a statement Tuesday afternoon in which he asked board members to continue to consider him an active member of the board. He also said that he remained "committed to serving Wichita students.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-KANSAS
Only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching Trump
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching President Donald Trump. Freshman Rep. Sharice Davids announced Tuesday that she will vote for both articles of impeachment drafted by fellow Democrats over Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. Davids said in a statement that the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming.” The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing his power as president and obstructing the congressional investigation by directing administration officials to defy subpoenas. Kansas' three Republicans in the House have all strongly criticized the impeachment process and suggested it is partisan.