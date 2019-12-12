Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MURDER CONVICTION CHALLENGED
Missouri appeals court weighs wrongful conviction allegation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court will decide if St. Louis' top prosecutor has the authority to request a new trial for a man imprisoned nearly 25 years for a murder she believes he didn't commit. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Wednesday told the Missouri Court of Appeals that Gardner is duty bound to correct the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. A lawyer for the Missouri Attorney General's Office argued that Gardner lacks authority to seek a new trial. Johnson was convicted of killing Marcus Boyd in 1994.
ISLAMIC STATE HELP-PLEA
Man pleads guilty in Missouri to aiding Islamic State
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A New York man has admitted that he helped supply money and equipment to a former Missouri man who died in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State. Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Nihad Rosic, of Utica, New York, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Missouri to two counts involving conspiracy to provide support for terrorists. He admitted helping to send money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, who lived in Missouri before moving to Syria, where he became an Islamic State commander. Four other people have pleaded guilty for roles in the conspiracy.
CANOEIST'S BODY RECOVERED
Highway patrol recovers man's body a Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says divers recovered a man's body in the Lake of the Ozarks. The man disappeared Tuesday after a canoe he and another man were fishing from flipped in the lake. The other man was able to swim to safety. The man's body was found Wednesday afternoon. Neither man has been identified.
KANSAS CITY AIRPORT-INCLUSIVE BATHROOMS
New Kansas City airport will include 2 all-gender bathrooms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's new airport will include two all-gender bathrooms, as well as other bathrooms designed to be inclusive and convenient. The city's aviation department said Wednesday the airport also will include changing rooms, rooms for nursing mothers and larger stalls with room for passengers' luggage. Justin Meyer, a city aviation official, says the all-gender restrooms will not only help transgender people but families with children of both genders, or someone with an elderly parent of the opposite gender. Kansas City currently is demolishing its three-terminal airport. The new airport is expected to open in 2023.
AP-MO-ST. LOUIS-CHILD SHOT
14-year-old boy injured in shooting at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a St. Louis gas station. St. Louis police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at a BP station. No arrests have been made but police are searching for two suspects. Police said Wednesday that officers were called to the station and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that he had been involved in an argument with one of the people being sought when that person produced a gun and shot the victim. A witness returned fire at the suspects, who drove away.
MOSQUE-TEEN KILLED-PLEA
Driver who intentionally hit Somali boy near mosque pleads
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who intentionally drove into a Somali boy outside a Kansas City mosque in 2014 has entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder. Jackson County prosecutors say 39-year-old Ahmed Aden entered the plea earlier this week in the killing of 15-year-old Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein, whose legs were nearly severed after he was hit when he left the Somali Center of Kansas City in December 2014. Aden told investigators that he was looking for men who had threatened him earlier when he intentionally hit the teenager because he mistakenly thought he was one of the men.
AMERICAN ROYAL-NEW COMPLEX
Construction on American Royal complex to start next year
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The American Royal plans to begin construction on its new complex in Kansas City, Kansas, next year. Royal officials announced Tuesday the organization has acquired 115 acres in Wyandotte County near the Kansas Speedway. The organization's headquarters has been in Kansas City, Missouri, since 1899. The estimated price of the new complex will be between $220 million and $250 million. About $80 million of that will come from Kansas sales tax revenue bonds, with the rest through private fundraising. An organization official says construction is expected to begin next summer, with significant work completed by December 2021.
RACIST INCIDENTS-MISSOURI DISTRICT
Missouri district vows to crack down after racist incidents
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of a school district located just north of Kansas City are vowing to push for tougher discipline after a string of racist incidents. The Kansas City Star reports that Platte County school district Superintendent Michael Reik sent a note to parents emphasizing that the district “does not tolerate acts of racism” after a noose made out of white shoestrings was found hanging in a boys bathroom last week. The incident comes one month after a hate-filled rant that repeatedly used a racial slur was shared among more than 200 students and staff. Last year, paper nooses were discovered stuck to the high school's walls.