No. 2 Kansas goes up against Kansas City

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kansas' Devon Dotson has averaged 19.8 points, five assists and two steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Roos, Javan White has averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has put up 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.