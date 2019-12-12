Proposed dicamba rule amended by plant board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to clearly define an egregious violation as well as removing the GPS mapping and online registry requirements for the use of dicamba was approved by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture State Plant Board Wednesday.
According to a media release, the board approved the rule changes during a meeting in Little Rock.
Officials said the plant board voted to amend the proposed rule by removing the GPS mapping and online registry requirements for applications of the herbicide, permamently allow the use of dicamba for burn-down applications from April 16 until May 25 and set the egregious violation definition.
The plant board set the rule for violations that happened before March 11, 2019 and for violations on or after March 11.
“Violations prior to March 11, 2019 are egregious if significant off-target crop damage is established. Violations after March 11, 2019 are egregious if the product is intentionally used in violation of the federal label or a state law or rule,” officials said in the media release.
The state House and Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development committees are expected to review the proposed rule change. From there, the rule will be reviewed by the Arkansas Legislative Council Rule Review subcommittee and the Arkansas Legislative Council.
