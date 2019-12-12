St. Bernards Hospice Care holds Moments of Remembrance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Christmas is a time for joy and fellowship, but it can also be a hard time for many families as they reminisce on the time spent with their loved ones.
Families in similar circumstances gathered at St. Bernards Auditorium to remember the people close to them they’ve lost during the Moments of Remembrance ceremony.
Region 8 residents filled the building to put Christmas ornaments on a tree, in honor of loved ones now gone.
A woman, who recently lost her husband, says although she misses being with her better-half preparing for the holidays, she feels good being surrounded by people who understand and help each other heal.
“It’s wonderful to know that there are other people, too that you’re not all by yourself," says widow Janice Trusey. "If you just look around you see all those that are going through the same thing you are or have gone through.”
According to hospital officials, the hospice was created in 1989 to provide holistic care for patients with life-limiting illnesses.
Patients are given care at their home or at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
