3A State Championship Preview: Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from the 3A State Championship Game. I made the trip to Mississippi County to see Osceola.
Like 2018, the Seminoles face an undefeated squad for the spoils. But this time it’s Harding Academy. Robert Hooks’ crew are fuelled for 2019 after falling on this stage to Booneville last year.
12-1 Osceola faces 14-0 Harding Academy Saturday at 6:30pm at War Memorial Stadium. You can watch the 3A State Championship on AETN.
