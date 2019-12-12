Teen accused of killing police officer to be tried as an adult

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas teen accused of gunning down a Newport police officer will be tried as an adult.
Derrick Heard was 16 years old when prosecutors say he shot and killed Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford in the summer of 2017.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Heard can be tried as an adult.
His attorneys had asked the circuit court to transfer his case to the juvenile division and requested a hearing.
At the hearing, a forensic psychologist who evaluated Heard testified he had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and conduct disorder.
Dr. Melissa Dannacher added that she believed Heard “feigned psychotic symptomatology during the evaluation and that he was competent to proceed.”
She also testified that Heard possessed a basic understanding of the criminal proceedings, and had the capacity to assist with his defense.
Following her testimony, the court found Heard competent to proceed.
His mother, Gwendolyn Jarrett, testified that Heard had difficulty learning which, she said, caused him embarrassment and behavioral issues.
She also said that her son was “immature for his age” and that when he was young “everything just hurt him, hurt his feelings.”
Heard’s probation officer also testified that he began supervising him in 2015 following a conviction of theft of property.
Patrick McGee stated that while on probation, Heard picked up more charges, including commercial burglary, theft of property including firearms, and criminal mischief.
Following the additional charges, Heard’s probation had been revoked.
Scott Pillow, who was then an officer with the Arkansas State Police, testified that body-camera footage from the night of Weatherford’s shooting showed numerous shots fired at both Weatherford and Sergeant Shane Rogers.
Weatherford was shot one time and died from his wounds.
Pillow stated that during questioning, Heard identified himself and Weatherford in surveillance video from Newport High School showing the incident.
“He confessed that he had shot Weatherford,” the court documents stated.
After hearing the testimonies, the circuit court denied Heard’s motion to transfer the charges to juvenile court.
In its decision, the Court of Appeals stated: “We find no error in the circuit court’s decision to deny Heard’s motion to transfer.”
