War of words between family, prosecutor over late grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grieving family turned to social media hoping to get answers after their elderly relative’s home was burglarized and a fire intentionally set eight months ago.
They just want to know when to show up in court for the suspect’s trial.
“To us she was everything. You know, sweetest person you could ever meet. All she ever did is just take care of us," said Caitlin Mott.
Mott’s grandmother, Martha Morrison, died in July -- three months after her home in West Memphis was burglarized, as well as an attempt to set it on fire.
Two teens, Andricus White and a juvenile, were charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and arson.
The family says the teens broke a window and went into the house.
They say the two ransacked the house, went upstairs and stood over Morrison. The teens threw a crucifix from a shelf on her bed then went downstairs, set the dining room table on fire and took off with a TV, some change and costume jewelry.
A smoke alarm awakened Morrison. Her family says she never stayed in the house after that.
“Not only did they ruin her life, they took so much from all of us," said Mott.
Morrison’s family says they have had a hard time getting information from the prosecutor about the case and court dates, but finally were able to talk with Vandell Bland on Monday at the courthouse.
“He informed us he knew nothing about the case, that he had not looked at it and the case was none of our business. We had no business being there. We were hindering the case by showing up," said Mott.
Vandell Bland told WMC Action News 5 he never said any of that.
“It kind of blindsided me. Monday I had 49 cases . We had 49 cases to try to dispose of in four days. Someone told me that the family I had seen sitting there, said they wanted to talk with me and so when I got a break, instead of taking a break out of courtesy, I went to talk with them,” said Bland.
The family insists it happened. Bland said the case is set for trial Thursday but might not happen.
“It’s going to be tried. It’s going to be taken care of," said Bland.
The family says they will be at the courthouse in Marion Thursday to see if Andricus White actually goes on trial.
