A-State police investigating sexual assault on campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault.
According to the initial incident report, it happened sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way.
An unidentified 29-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
The report stated the two are acquainted.
UPD began investigating the alleged incident after being contacted by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division on Dec. 11.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.