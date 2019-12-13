Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless selected to Walter Camp All-American 2nd Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best wide receivers in Red Wolves history lands on the nation’s oldest All-American squad.
Arkansas State senior Omar Bayless was selected to the Walter Camp All-American 2nd Team Thursday evening. The Laurel, Mississippi native is the first player in A-State history to be selected to this squad.
Bayless put his name into the A-State and conference record books in 2019. The Sun Belt Player of the Year leads FBS with 1,473 receiving yards. He also posted the most receiving touchdowns (16) in school and Sun Belt history, a total that ranks second nationally. The Laurel, Mississippi native also has 84 receptions this season, good for 3rd in A-State history.
Bayless Breakthrough - Records set by Arkansas State WR
Sun Belt & Arkansas State
- Most single-season receiving yds (1,473)
- Most single-season receiving TDs (16)
- Most 100 yd receiving games in a season (7)
Arkansas State
- Most receiving TDs in a career (25)
- Tied for most receiving TDs in a game (4)
