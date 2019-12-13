’Bridge issue’ forces highway closure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after closing Highway 139 in Clay County due to much-needed bridge repairs, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has closed yet another Region 8 highway.
ArDOT announced Friday it would close State Highway 90 between Pocahontas and O’Kean in Randolph County.
The department cited a “bridge issue” for the closure.
According to IDriveArkansas.com, the road is closed to thru traffic in both directions.
No word on when the highway would reopen.
