Central Ark. goes up against Pepperdine

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Colbey Ross has put up 18.9 points and 7.4 assists to lead the way for the Waves. Kessler Edwards has paired with Ross and is producing 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Eddy Kayouloud, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.