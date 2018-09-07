Chilly and Rainy Through Monday

Tonight, a cold front moves in from the north to reinforce the cooler air in place. This front will stall and then move slightly north Sunday creating big temperature differences across Region 8. Fog will develop along the front tonight with dense fog possible again for some early Sunday. The main storm system rolls through on Sunday and Monday with Region 8′s biggest impact coming Monday morning. It’s still possible that the rain starts as sleet or snow on Sunday for those in our southern Missouri counties. No accumulation is expected since temperatures stay above freezing for most of the day. Heavier rain moves in overnight through Monday with rumbles of thunder possible. Some will be in the 40s while others will be warmer in the 50s depending on what side of the boundary you’re on. Temperatures start to fall through the day for everyone. We’re still expecting the stronger storms to stay south and east of Region 8, but we’ll have to watch just how far north the warm and humid air gets. You can always get the latest forecast and video updates on the StormTeam 8 Weather App.