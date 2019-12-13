Dec. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cool and quiet morning across the Mid-South.
Areas of patchy fog along and west of the Mississippi.
A few sprinkles are possible with overcast skies moving through.
A weak disturbance passing through overnight could spark a few showers early Saturday morning.
The big rain chances come on Sunday evening into Monday as our next storm system rolls over us.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The JPD is accepting donations to fill its victims’ clothing closet.
A man suspected of robbing a Paragould bank is in police custody following a traffic stop in another state.
Police are searching for a car that hit and injured a pedestrian then drove off.
Hundreds of people flocked to the 17th Annual Duck Classic Banquet last night to give back to a local charity.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.