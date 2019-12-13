Family, friends, elected officials honor fallen Fayetteville officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - It was an outpouring of emotions Thursday as family, friends and elected officials honored fallen Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr.
During a memorial service at Bud Walton Arena at the University of Arkansas, Carr was remembered for his service and life.
Carr was shot and killed Saturday behind the Fayetteville Police Department. Officials have said he was waiting for his partner so they could begin their beat on Dickson Street.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as well as family and friends spoke at the service.
Hutchinson, who served as a United States Attorney, congressman and federal official before becoming governor, said Carr’s life should be remembered as one that provided optimism.
“Stephen’s life made a difference. He made everyone around him better, more joyful and stronger. We were blessed to have him for a time,” Hutchinson said.
Carr, who had been with the Fayetteville Police Department since 2017, was 27 years old.
