Former Missouri head coach Barry Odom hired as Arkansas defensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sam Pittman’s first Razorback staff continues to take shape. A former SEC head coach will be his defensive coordinator.
Barry Odom comes to Arkansas after spending the last 4 seasons at Missouri. He was fired as Tigers head coach last month but his DC credentials are solid. Mizzou was 9th in the nation in total defense in 2015, the 2014 Memphis squad was 5th in scoring defense.
Pittman made the hire official today on the Paul Finebaum Show.
