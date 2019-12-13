GM makes $1.5M investment allowing retention of 4,000 jobs in Mo.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An announcement on Friday, Dec 13 from Governor Mike Parson, General Motors (GM) leadership, government officials and community partners detailed the plans to save thousands of jobs in Wentzville, Missouri.
Company officials said GM’s decision to invest $1.5 billion will retain nearly 4,000 jobs at its Wentzville facility.
The announcement represents one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri, according to company officials.
“We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant. This is truly a historic moment for Missouri, and it was an honor to be part of today’s announcement,” Governor Parson said.
The Wentzville plant supports 12,241 jobs.
It also makes more than $2 billion in GDP annually.
Company officials said out of the state’s 227 automotive suppliers, 178 supply GM, accounting for more than $700 million spent by GM on Missouri suppliers.
