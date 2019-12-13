Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led five Iowa players scoring in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 84-68. Iowa snapped an eight-game losing streak at Hilton Coliseum. The Hawkeyes hadn’t won in the Cyclones’ home since a victory in the 2003 NIT. Iowa opened the game on an 18-4 run and led 37-16 with 3:01 left before the break.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. Mackenzie MacEachern, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves after getting pulled from his previous start against Toronto last Saturday when he allowed four goals on 11 shots. Max Pacioretty and William Carrier had the goals for the Golden Knights, who lost for the third time in four games.
PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon 82-58. Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is headed home to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The rookie grew up in nearby Lee's Summit, Missouri, and starred for the Missouri Tigers in college. He said his family will be trading their red and gold of the Chiefs for the orange and blue of the Broncos this weekend. Meanwhile, the Chiefs hope to make life miserable for Lock as they try to keep their hopes of a first-round playoff bye alive with a win.