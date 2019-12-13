Historic theatre gets a new scene, with remodel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro gave nearly $250,000 to a historic theatre in their downtown area to benefit the arts.
The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro has had major changes added. Those include a new ticket box, a large wheelchair platform, and new concession stands.
Mayor Harold Perrin cut the ribbon Thursday to showcase a new set for the theatre. He says there are more plans for the theatre in the future.
“What you’re going to see in the next few years is a much more of the arts being displayed here,” he says. “We’ve got a tremendous amount of excellent artists here in town and so we just need to make sure to get that out to the public.”
Perrin says the city plans to allocate more funding in next year’s budget for the theatre to continue its growth.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.