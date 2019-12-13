Hunters flock to Duck Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 17th annual Duck Classic Banquet was Thursday night, and hundreds of people came out to give back to the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.
The banquet offered both a live and silent auction giving away everything from hunting trips to duck calls.
Executive Director for the Charitable Foundation Robbie Johnson said all of the money raised goes right back into Region 8.
“100% of the proceeds raised here tonight go directly into the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation,” said Johnson. “Our foundation has six programs which give back to meet needs here of people in Northeast Arkansas.”
Johnson said their goal was to raise more than they did last year, which was a little over $600,000.
To donate or learn more about the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, visit their website here.
