JPD starts clothing closet for victims of crimes, needing donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department has recently started taking donations to build a closet for their Victim Services Division.
The closet would have items readily available for victims of all crimes, but the main focus is to help victims of rape or domestic violence.
Victims in these situations often have their own personal items confiscated for evidence- that includes anything from underwear to even bed sheets- and might not have a way to replace these immediately.
The Victim Services closet is something the department started this week, and Victim Services Coordinator Kim Lochner said this is just one way the department can help survivors of these crimes feel as comfortable as possible.
“Even though they’re small items, it kind of gives a person a little more sense of normalcy,” said Lochner.
The department received its first donation to the closet Wednesday.
The items they are looking for include the following:
- bras
- men’s, women’s, and children’s underwear and socks
- shirts
- bed sheets
- personal hygiene products
If you would like to donate, you can drop off any items at the Jonesboro Police Department.
