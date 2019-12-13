Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-KS-CHILD DIES-GRANDFATHER CHARGED
Carbon monoxide poisoning likely killed girl, documents say
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Carbon monoxide poisoning is the apparent cause of death for a 4-year-old Nebraska girl, whose Kansas grandfather is charged with first-degree murder. The Topeka Capital-Journal on Thursday cited court records related to the death of Brandy Funk. Testing found a carbon monoxide level more than six times above a lethal level in the girl's blood. Brandy, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July. Court documents say Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. acknowledged he left a generator running in the garage of his Silver Lake, Kansas, home with its door shut while watching the girl and another granddaughter. The other child survived.
KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Kansas judge admits cursing, says he didn't mistreat staff
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has acknowledged during a disciplinary hearing that he frequently cursed in his conversations with employees and attorneys and was sometimes unprofessional in his conduct. But District Judge F. William Cullins of Montgomery County in southeast Kansas testified Thursday that he didn't abuse court staff or direct vulgar and sexist terms at female workers. Cullins is facing three complaints that accuse him of violating judicial ethics and was the last witness to testify during four days of hearings before state Commission on Judicial Conduct panel. He apologized for his behavior but his attorneys contend it didn't prevent him from being impartial.
AP-US-COMMUNITY-COLLEGE-HEAT-STROKE-DEATH
Kansas community college denies claims in heatstroke death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for the parents of a 19-year-old football player who died of heatstroke after practice at a Kansas community college in August last year say negotiations with the school remain on track. The attorneys for Braeden Bradforth's parents downplayed the significance of the decision of the Garden City Community College trustees on Tuesday to deny the parents' claims totaling $50 million. Neither parents has yet filed suit. Bradforth, a defensive lineman, was found unconscious in an alley outside his dormitory on Aug. 1, 2018. The Newton, New Jersey, teenager died that night at a hospital.
AP-US-BAR-SHOOTING-KANSAS
2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said Thursday that law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales on Wednesday in Mexico. He is a suspect in the shooting in October at a Tequila KC bar. Villanueva-Morales and another man, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, are charged each with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting.
UNIVERSITY-ROASTERIE OUT
University of Kansas trades Roasterie for Starbucks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Coffee drinkers on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence might might have to switch from Kansas City-based Roasterie to Starbucks. The university said Wednesday its contract with Pepsi prompted it to replace Roasterie locations with Starbucks, beginning in July. Pepsi has all rights to canned and bottled goods on campus. David Mucci, the director of the Memorial Union, said more people are buying coffee in cans and bottles. Mucci said the Starbucks locations on campus would serve only drinks. The change does not affect the KU Medical Center.
TAX OVERHAUL-KANSAS
Democratic governor, GOP lawmakers keep clashing over taxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislators are headed toward another confrontation over tax cuts. The GOP isn't giving up on reducing income taxes and Kelly has other priorities. Top GOP lawmakers plan to push next year for cuts for individuals and businesses that are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017. Kelly vetoed two bills to do that earlier this year. Kelly is wary of reducing income taxes even after a more optimistic state fiscal forecast last month. A tax-study council she appointed is focused on sales and property tax cuts.
TOPEKA-WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER
Walmart chooses Topeka for distribution center with 300 jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Walmart distribution center will be built in Topeka, bringing 300 full-time jobs to the city. Walmart announced plans Wednesday to invest $200 million to erect its largest distribution center in Kansas to Topeka. The announcement came at a meeting of the city's Joint Economic Development Organization, which voted to provide up to $1.87 million in incentives to Walmart. The company said Topeka's central location in the U.S. was a key factor in the decision. A timeline for hiring the new employees has not been set.
LANSING ESCAPEE-SENTENCE
Man who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility sentenced
An inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility in January has been sentenced to 10 more years in prison. Cal Henry Green was sentenced Wednesday for aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. Authorities say Green was on a work assignment when he took a state-owned dump truck and left the prison without permission. He was arrested three days later in Independence, Missouri. Green is serving a prison sentence for an aggravated battery charge from Wyandotte County.