Marion & Newport nominated for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.
Marion and Newport are finalists for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Little Rock Central, Greenwood, Har-Ber, & Pine Bluff.
Marion (Daedrick Cail TD pass to Cayden Hunt)
Newport (Eli Alcorn TD run)
You can vote at the following link: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play. The poll closes Monday at 5:00pm. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and more ice cream.
