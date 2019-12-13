Marion & Newport nominated for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

By Chris Hudgison | December 13, 2019 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:23 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.

Marion and Newport are finalists for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Little Rock Central, Greenwood, Har-Ber, & Pine Bluff.

Marion (Daedrick Cail TD pass to Cayden Hunt)

Newport (Eli Alcorn TD run)

You can vote at the following link: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play. The poll closes Monday at 5:00pm. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and more ice cream.

