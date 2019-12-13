NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/19)

By Chris Hudgison | December 12, 2019 at 9:54 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:54 PM

Thursday marked more conference games along with tournaments in Riverside and Paragould. Gosnell advanced to the finals of the Gerald Jennings Tournament with a win over Bay. Elauna Eaton set a Nettleton record with 34 pts as the Lady Raiders beat Hoxie in the First National Bank Shootout.

Gosnell 45, Bay 33 (OT - Gerald Jennings Semifinals - Boys)

Trumann 71, Marked Tree 66 (Gerald Jennings Semifinals - Boys)

Nettleton 57, Hoxie 43 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Batesville 57, Greene County Tech 26 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Paragould 48, Batesville JV 20 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Central AR Christian 50, Brookland 34 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)

Rector 37, Maynard 19 (Girls)

Westside 70, Ridgefield Christian 42 (Boys)

Highland 39, Southside 38 (Lyon College Tournament - Boys)

Westside Greers Ferry 43, Melbourne 42 (Lyon College Tournament - Boys)

Cave City 39, Highland 27 (Lyon College Tournament - Girls)

Hoxie 61, Walnut Ridge 60 (Boys)

Mammoth Spring 40, Salem 39 (Girls)

Walnut Ridge 60, Corning 50 (Girls - Bailey Augustine 33 pts)

Osceola 53, Manila 47 (Girls)

Gosnell 47, Rivercrest 42 (Girls)

