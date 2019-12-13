Thursday marked more conference games along with tournaments in Riverside and Paragould. Gosnell advanced to the finals of the Gerald Jennings Tournament with a win over Bay. Elauna Eaton set a Nettleton record with 34 pts as the Lady Raiders beat Hoxie in the First National Bank Shootout.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/19)
Gosnell 45, Bay 33 (OT - Gerald Jennings Semifinals - Boys)
Trumann 71, Marked Tree 66 (Gerald Jennings Semifinals - Boys)
Nettleton 57, Hoxie 43 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Batesville 57, Greene County Tech 26 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Paragould 48, Batesville JV 20 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Central AR Christian 50, Brookland 34 (First National Bank Shootout - Girls)
Rector 37, Maynard 19 (Girls)
Westside 70, Ridgefield Christian 42 (Boys)
Highland 39, Southside 38 (Lyon College Tournament - Boys)
Westside Greers Ferry 43, Melbourne 42 (Lyon College Tournament - Boys)
Cave City 39, Highland 27 (Lyon College Tournament - Girls)
Hoxie 61, Walnut Ridge 60 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 40, Salem 39 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 60, Corning 50 (Girls - Bailey Augustine 33 pts)
Osceola 53, Manila 47 (Girls)
Gosnell 47, Rivercrest 42 (Girls)
