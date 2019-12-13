Online coding program to be launched in 2020 for state’s high school students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A statewide coding program that will allow students to receive a certificate in Swift coding in nine months will provide key dividends for students, schools and the state of Arkansas, officials said Thursday.
According to a media release from Arkansas State University, A-State, the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Public School Resource Center will be involved in the UpSkill partnership program starting with the fall 2020 semester.
Students can participate in the three-course series, which starts with an introduction to coding in Swift in fall 2020, an intermediate course in the latter part of the semester and an advanced studio course in the first part of the spring semester, officials said.
The courses will be taught over an eight-week period, with all high school students in the state eligible to take the course.
A grant to help enroll 250 students for the 2020 fall semester has been approved by state education officials, with the students also receiving nine hours of college credit in taking the courses.
People can learn more about the courses by visiting the UpSkill program website.
