Police search for vehicle in hit and run

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -Authorities are looking for a vehicle that reportedly left the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash Thursday evening that injured one person.
According to Walnut Ridge police, the crash happened at Southwest Front Street.
Police believe the vehicle struck the pedestrian, then took off. The vehicle is described as a dark colored four-door vehicle.
The person who was struck received minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with information on the situation can call Walnut Ridge police at 870-886-3568.
