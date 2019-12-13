Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State football on Camellia Bowl prep, NFLPA Bowl selections, & more

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football began Camellia Bowl preparation with a Thursday afternoon practice. The Red Wolves will workout Friday, Sunday, & Monday in Jonesboro (all at 4:10pm) before travelling to Montgomery on Tuesday.
Hear from head coach Blake Anderson, quarterback Layne Hatcher, wide receiver Omar Bayless, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, running back Marcel Murray, & defensive end William Bradley-King. They were asked about facing FIU, recent selections to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, & more.
