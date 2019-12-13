Several NEA coaches & players are finalists for Hooten’s/Farm Bureau Awards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We're winding down to the end of the high school football season.
Hooten’s Arkansas Football has several NEA players and coaches up for their statewide Farm Bureau Awards. The award ceremony is next week in North Little Rock.
2019 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards
6A Defensive Player of the Year Finalist: Jashaud Stewart (Jonesboro)
- 114 tackles and 17 sacks
6A Coach of the Year Finalist: Mark Kelley (Searcy)
- Led Lions to first state championship since 1933
5A Coach of the Year Finalist: Sean Cockrell (Valley View)
- Led Blazers to perfect regular season, 5A East championship
4A Coach of the Year Finalist: Bobby Engle (Westside)
- Led Warriors to 9 wins, first conference title & first playoff win in program history
3A Offensive Player of the Year Finalist: MJ Vance (Osceola)
- Accounted for 38 touchdowns and over 2,700 yards for 12-1 Seminoles.
3A Coach of the Year Finalist: Robert Hooks (Osceola)
- Led Seminoles to 12 straight wins, 3A-3 title, & 2nd consecutive state finals appearance
3A Coach of the Year Finalist: Neil Evans (Harding Academy)
- Led Wildcats to 14-0 mark, 3A-2 title, & state finals appearance
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.