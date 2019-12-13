Sheriffs gather to discuss county-wide issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriffs from surrounding counties met in Craighead County Thursday to discuss issues and problems their departments are seeing.
Northeast Arkansas sheriffs say they’re seeing issues with not getting enough money back from the state when they house inmates.
"Usually what happens to one of us, the other one has seen or experienced or it's just coming down the road that you're going to,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says.
He says they’re all facing issues with jail reimbursement, noting holding state prisoners isn’t covering their costs.
“We’ve discussed that and ideas and how to better that,” he said. “To get closer to the mark so we can not profit from it but at least hold our own.”
Reimbursement differs from county to county. For Craighead County, Sheriff Boyd says it costs the detention center $45 to house each inmate per day.
The state, however, only pays them $30, leaving a $15 gap.
Sheriff Boyd hopes state lawmakers will address this gap when they meet again. The NEA sheriff’s quarterly meetings have been going on for five years.
This year is different for these sheriffs because the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Jonesboro is uniting them now more than ever.
“Every county here has been trying to use the facility and have been able to see some help it’s given," Boyd said.
Around 20 different agencies have used the facility since opening in October. The facility has helped around 50 patients.
Sheriff Boyd says the biggest benefit from the quarterly meetings is interaction with the other sheriffs.
He says it can bring light to issues that might be more widespread than the county leaders originally thought.
