Stax Music Academy featured on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways'
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 12, 2019 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City went prime time Thursday night.

Students from Stax Academy were featured on the finale of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.

The show aired at 7 p.m. on WMC Action News Five. A watch party kicked off in Midtown Memphis for the event.

Students from Stax Academy, which is approaching its 20th anniversary, received a special gift from Mid-South native Justin Timberlake and performed as the closing act.

Stax student Chris Clark received an invitation to the GRAMMYS from Justin Timberlake, along with a scholarship to GRAMMY Camp. Ellen also gave him $50,000.

We spoke with Clark back in February as he prepared for the 15th annual Staxtacular event.

