Stax Music Academy featured on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City went prime time Thursday night.
Students from Stax Academy were featured on the finale of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.
The show aired at 7 p.m. on WMC Action News Five. A watch party kicked off in Midtown Memphis for the event.
Students from Stax Academy, which is approaching its 20th anniversary, received a special gift from Mid-South native Justin Timberlake and performed as the closing act.
Stax student Chris Clark received an invitation to the GRAMMYS from Justin Timberlake, along with a scholarship to GRAMMY Camp. Ellen also gave him $50,000.
We spoke with Clark back in February as he prepared for the 15th annual Staxtacular event.
