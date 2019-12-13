Woman arrested after attack with box cutter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack of a victim at a gas station with a box cutter has a Craighead County woman facing a battery charge, according to Jonesboro police.
Dominique Veronica Williams, 26, Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 11 after Jonesboro police got a call from a local hospital about an assault.
The victim told police she was attacked and had cuts on her left hand, saying she had first gotten into an argument with Williams on social media about a family member who had been in a relationship with Williams, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
The victim also said she was at the Valero station in the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue, getting gas, when she was confronted by Williams and they got into an argument.
“During this argument, Williams went back to her vehicle and got a box cutter. (The victim) stated Williams began to slash at her face,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim, who had a deep cut between her thumb and index finger and a small cut on her left hand, said she raised her hand to cover her face, ran to her vehicle and drove herself to the hospital for help, police said.
Williams was arrested on suspicion of battery-2nd degree.
A $7,500 bond was set for Williams, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.
