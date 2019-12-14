Arkansas basketball hosts Tulsa Saturday on ESPNU

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas will play its final home men’s basketball game of 2019 on Saturday (Dec. 14) versus region rival Tulsa. The game will be telecast on ESPNU and tipoff is set for 12:30 pm on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena.
After Saturday, Arkansas will close the December by facing Valparaiso (Dec. 21) at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena and traveling to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Indiana Hoosiers (Dec. 29).
Excluding former Southwest Conference schools, Tulsa is Arkansas’ most common non-conference opponent with 60 previous meetings dating back to 1931. However, this is just the sixth time the two programs have met in this century.
Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-24, including a 24-8 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. The teams have not met since Jan. 2, 2007, a game Arkansas won 68-59
No NET, But #14 RPI, #9 Seed in Bracketology
- The first official NCAA NET rankings come out Dec. 16.
- Arkansas has an RPI of 14, down three after an overtime loss at Western Kentucky. Arkansas’ RPI is better than eight teams in the top 25, including Villanova, Arizona, Oregon, Baylor, Tennessee, North Carolina, Memphis and Michigan State.
- ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Hogs as a #9 seed, facing Utah State in Omaha of the West Region of the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament.
