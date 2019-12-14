19 Arkansas State student-athletes earn degrees, participate in 2019 Fall Commencement

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State University held its 2019 Fall Commencement ceremony Saturday at First National Bank Arena, and 19 more student-athletes from the Red Wolves’ NCAA intercollegiate sports programs have now earned their college degrees.
The most recent group of A-State student-athletes to receiver their degrees represented the sports of football (8), women’s soccer (5), baseball (3) and women’s cross country and track & field (3). Six of the graduates still have playing eligibility remaining at A-State.
The Red Wolves’ list of December 2019 graduates includes:
Football (8)
Logan Bonner (Sport Management)
Darveon Brown (Sport Management)
Javier Carbonell (General Studies)
Klint Harvey (Communication Studies)
Jerry Jacobs (General Studies)
Forrest Merrill (Communication Studies)
Logan Wescott (General Studies)
Brandon Williams (Marketing)
Women’s Soccer (5)
Lindsey Brochu (Psychology)
Shayla Dixon (Math)
Abby Harris (Criminology)
Annica Karlsson (Criminology)
Dana O’Boye (Finance)
Baseball (3)
Peyton Culbertson (Baseball)
Cullen Ray (Global Supply Chain Management)
Bradley Welsh (Creative Media Production)
Women’s Cross Country/T&F (3)
Grace Damron (Marketing)
Sarah Michael (Elementary Education)
Brianne Van Voorhis (Physical Education)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.