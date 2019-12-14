Arkansas State women’s basketball begins 5 game roadtrip Saturday at Memphis

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
The Red Wolves begin a three-game road swing to end 2019 and the decade, traveling nearly 70 miles across the Mississippi River to Elma Roane Fieldhouse to take on Memphis. The game can be seen on GoTigersGo.com while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket. The game opens a five-game road swing that stretches into the beginning of Sun Belt Conference action.
A-State is playing Memphis for the 11th time in program history and for the second year in a row. The Tigers own a 9-2 lead in the series (7-0 in Memphis). The Red Wolves have had three or more players score in double figures in six of their eight games this season.
Three Red Wolves call Memphis home (Jireh Washington, Johnna Jones and Kayla Williams), with Jada Stinson spending the last two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to A-State. In all three of A-State’s wins, they have found success from beyond the arc, shooting 45.5 percent (30-of-66).
After starting the first six games of the year, Payton Tennison has come off the bench for the Red Wolves the last two outings, but has embraced the Sixth Woman role. In her two games in reserve action, Tennison has been one of the team’s top scoring threats, combining for 29 points on 10-of-13 from the field, including a stellar 7-of-10 from three-point range. With three treys on Monday vs. UAPB, Jada Ford moved into eighth all-time in made three-pointers in school history, passing Hanna Qedan (2011-14). The senior needs four to tie for seventh and five to tie for sixth.
