Arkansas State women’s basketball begins 5 game roadtrip Saturday at Memphis

After starting the first six games of the year, Payton Tennison has come off the bench for the Red Wolves the last two outings, but has embraced the Sixth Woman role. In her two games in reserve action, Tennison has been one of the team’s top scoring threats, combining for 29 points on 10-of-13 from the field, including a stellar 7-of-10 from three-point range. With three treys on Monday vs. UAPB, Jada Ford moved into eighth all-time in made three-pointers in school history, passing Hanna Qedan (2011-14). The senior needs four to tie for seventh and five to tie for sixth.