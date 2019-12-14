Batesville, Wynne, Mountain View, & Southside advance to Lyon College Tournament finals

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Semifinal Friday at the Lyon College/Mark Martin HS Tournament featured four compelling matchups at Becknell Gymnasium.
Check out highlights and the tournament schedule.
Lyon College/Mark Martin HS Tournament
Friday - Semifinals
Batesville 57, Thayer 38 (Boys)
Wynne 35, Cave City 34 (Boys)
Southside 58, West Side Greers Ferry 49 (Girls)
Mountain View 64, Wynne 31 (Girls)
Saturday
3:00pm: Wynne vs Greers Ferry Westside (Girls 3rd Place Game)
4:15pm: Thayer vs. Cave City (Boys 3rd Place)
6:45pm: Batesville vs. Wynne (Boys Championship Game)
8:00pm: Mountain View vs. Southside (Girls Championship Game)
