Batesville, Wynne, Mountain View, & Southside advance to Lyon College Tournament finals

By Chris Hudgison | December 13, 2019 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:07 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Semifinal Friday at the Lyon College/Mark Martin HS Tournament featured four compelling matchups at Becknell Gymnasium.

Check out highlights and the tournament schedule.

Lyon College/Mark Martin HS Tournament

Friday - Semifinals

Batesville 57, Thayer 38 (Boys)

Batesville boys beat Thayer to advance to Lyon College Tournament title game

Wynne 35, Cave City 34 (Boys)

Wynne boys beat Cave City to advance to Lyon College Tournament title game

Southside 58, West Side Greers Ferry 49 (Girls)

Southside girls beat West Side Greers Ferry to advance to Lyon College Tournament title game

Mountain View 64, Wynne 31 (Girls)

Mountain View girls beat Wynne to advance to Lyon College Tournament title game

Saturday

3:00pm: Wynne vs Greers Ferry Westside (Girls 3rd Place Game)

4:15pm: Thayer vs. Cave City (Boys 3rd Place)

6:45pm: Batesville vs. Wynne (Boys Championship Game)

8:00pm: Mountain View vs. Southside (Girls Championship Game)

