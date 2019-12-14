Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Terence Crawford believes he's the best fighter in the world and wanted more chances to prove it this year. He will be fighting on Saturday for only the second time in 2019. He defends his welterweight title against Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. The undefeated Crawford is loaded with skill and power but hasn't been able to land a fight against the biggest names in his division. He seems tired of asking why that hasn't happened and wanted to talk only about his next opponent. Kavaliauskas is a two-time Olympian from Lithuania. He has never been knocked down.