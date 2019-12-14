Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton for their game against the Denver Broncos while pass rusher Frank Clark is questionable after returning to practice Friday. The only other player questionable for Sunday's game is running back Damien Williams. He was limited early this week with a rib injury and an illness, but he did not practice at all on Friday. Claiborne did not practice all week while dealing with a shoulder injury. Fenton has been out with a hamstring injury.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go when he agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract. The 30-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in bonuses based on days on the active roster. Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010, injured his ulnar collateral ligament again during spring training in 2018 and had what is called primary repair procedure on the elbow in August 2018. He returned on Sept. 5 in his first big league appearance since June 2017, and made six relief appearances in the final month of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored seven of his season-high 16 points in overtime and Trayce Jackson-Davis added a career-high 25 points to help the Indiana Hoosiers get past Nebraska 96-90. Indiana won its first Big Ten game of the season and its second straight overall. Dachon Burke Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Haanif Cheatham finished with 21 to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and had their longest winning streak in the series snapped at three.
UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma doesn't have The Associated Press offensive player of the year for the first time during its stretch of winning five consecutive Big 12 titles. Instead, the offensive player of the year is Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard. Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the top defensive player. Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback. Hurts also got all 20 votes as the conference's top newcomer. Baylor's Mat Rhule is the AP Big 12 coach of the year.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska basketball team is missing one of its top scorers as it opens Big Ten play this weekend. Coach Fred Hoiberg says guard Jervay Green is suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Green started the first nine games and is averaging just over 10 points and five rebounds per game. The Huskers play at Indiana on Friday night and host Purdue on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Terence Crawford believes he's the best fighter in the world and wanted more chances to prove it this year. He will be fighting on Saturday for only the second time in 2019. He defends his welterweight title against Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. The undefeated Crawford is loaded with skill and power but hasn't been able to land a fight against the biggest names in his division. He seems tired of asking why that hasn't happened and wanted to talk only about his next opponent. Kavaliauskas is a two-time Olympian from Lithuania. He has never been knocked down.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays. Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jordan Jackson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (4-6).
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska-Kearney 66-53. Alex Arians had 16 points for South Dakota State, which earned its sixth straight home victory.