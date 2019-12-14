Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
Kansas congressman addressing residence issue for 2nd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman might have to correct his voter registration a second time. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins of eastern Kansas changed his registration earlier this month while local authorities investigated him for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his home. The Kansas City Star reports that Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is facing questions about listing a west Topeka apartment complex as his home because he didn't include an apartment number. The complex is split between two Kansas Senate districts, and the local election commissioner said Friday that his office needs to know exactly where Watkins lives.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-KANSAS
Kansas Sen. Moran: Undecided but echoing GOP on impeachment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran says he hasn't decided how he would vote on removing President Donald Trump from office if the House impeaches Trump as expected. But he also issued a statement Friday declaring that he does not support the two articles of impeachment approved by the House Judiciary Committee. Moran was asked while attending an event in Topeka whether he had decided how he would vote on removing Trump from office. He said “No." He later repeated that he hasn't decided. But in his statement, Moran said called the House's impeachment hearings “purely partisan,” and said the process has been flawed.
BAR SHOOTING-SECURITY GUARD CHARGED
Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A security guard who claimed he was defending himself when he fatally shot a man outside a Kansas City bar has been convicted of second-degree murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jones was convicted Thursday in the June 2018 shooting at the Yum Yum Bar & Grill. Prosecutors say Jones and another security guard, 24-year-old Markell Pinkins, shot 45-year-old Kevin Thomas, who was sitting in a car across the street from the bar. Court records say the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to get out of the car and shot at him when he moved the car “not even a foot.” Pinkins case is pending.
ROMANCE FRAUD SCHEME
Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.
LAWRENCE-POLICE SHOOTING
City of Lawrence denies excessive force in man's shooting
The city of Lawrence is arguing that a man who was shot by its officers caused his own injuries by refusing to follow directions during a confrontation with police. Akira Lewis was shot in May 2018 by an officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun when she thought she was using a Taser. He has sued two officers, the city of Lawrence, the police chief and its police department. He alleges the officers used excessive force and weren't properly trained. In a response filed in federal court, the city contends Lewis “unreasonably” refused to take actions to avoid harm.
BC-KS-CHILD DIES-GRANDFATHER CHARGED
Carbon monoxide poisoning likely killed girl, documents say
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Carbon monoxide poisoning is the apparent cause of death for a 4-year-old Nebraska girl, whose Kansas grandfather is charged with first-degree murder. The Topeka Capital-Journal on Thursday cited court records related to the death of Brandy Funk. Testing found a carbon monoxide level more than six times above a lethal level in the girl's blood. Brandy, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July. Court documents say Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. acknowledged he left a generator running in the garage of his Silver Lake, Kansas, home with its door shut while watching the girl and another granddaughter. The other child survived.
OKLAHOMA COLD CASE-ARREST
Competency trial underway for man in 1999 Oklahoma slayings
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A trial is underway to determine the competency of a Kansas man charged in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of their teenage daughter and her friend. Craig County district attorney spokeswoman Michelle Lowry says a six-person jury and two alternates were selected Friday afternoon in the trial of 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick of Wichita. Busick has denied involvement in the 1999 deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the suspected deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible. The teens haven't been seen since the Freeman's burned mobile home was discovered near Welch in Craig County.
PASSING AROUND GUNS-DEADLY SHOOTING
Man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death of cousin
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been convicted of killing his cousin in an accidental shooting while passing around guns and drinking alcohol. Martin David Ruiz Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11 for involuntary manslaughter in the June 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Martinez. The Wichita Eagle reports that he entered a guilty plea in the case Monday. Witnesses told police that Ruiz pulled a handgun out of a bag of guns before giving it to Martinez. The witnesses said Ruiz then grabbed a second weapon and removed the magazine. But the gun went off when Ruiz pulled back the slide.